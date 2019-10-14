NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Dendias, UN special envoy for Syria discuss Turkey

TAGS: Diplomacy, Politics

The upheaval in Syria following Turkey's incursion, and Greece's readliness to support the efforts of the United Nations in its response, were the focus of talks between Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and United Nations envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen on Monday, Dendias wrote on Twitter. 

The talks took place in Luxembourg on the sidelines of a summit of the EU's Foreign Affairs Council. 

Officials convening today are to discuss Turkey's illegal prospecting for hydrocarbons off the coast of Cyprus, the strife in Syria and Turkey's incursion in the country's northeast. 

 

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 