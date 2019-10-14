Dendias, UN special envoy for Syria discuss Turkey

The upheaval in Syria following Turkey's incursion, and Greece's readliness to support the efforts of the United Nations in its response, were the focus of talks between Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and United Nations envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen on Monday, Dendias wrote on Twitter.

The talks took place in Luxembourg on the sidelines of a summit of the EU's Foreign Affairs Council.

Officials convening today are to discuss Turkey's illegal prospecting for hydrocarbons off the coast of Cyprus, the strife in Syria and Turkey's incursion in the country's northeast.