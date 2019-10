A mild earthquake, measuring 3.9 on the Richter scale, struck the sea bed in the Corinthian Gulf shortly before 12.30 p.m. on Monday, but was felt in the Greek capital.

According to the Geodynamic Institute of the National Observatory of Athens, the temblor struck at 12.24 p.m. some 33 kilometers southeast of Galaxidi.

The quake had a depth of 17.5 kilometers.