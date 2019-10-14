BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Terna Energy Finance to launch green bond tender offer Oct. 16

Terna Energy Finance, the financing arm of Terna Energy, will launch a tender on Oct. 16 for a green bond loan of up to 150 million euros, it said on Monday.

The offer for the seven-year bond will end on Oct. 18, it said.

A source at Terna Energy said that about 90 million euros from the bond will be used to build a wind park in Greece and to buy one in the United States.

Eurobank and National Bank are the lead underwriters for the issue. [Reuters]

