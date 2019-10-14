NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
EU countries stop short of arms embargo for Turkey

TAGS: EU, Turkey, Security

European Union countries committed on Monday to suspending arms exports to Turkey, but stopped short of the EU-wide arms embargo that France and Germany had sought.

The European Council, the grouping of the EU’s 28 governments, said in a statement that Turkey’s military action in northern Syria had “dramatic consequences” and noted that some EU countries had halted arms exports.

“Member states commit to strong national positions regarding their arms export policy to Turkey,” EU foreign ministers said after a meeting in Luxembourg. [Reuters]

