Yiannis Psychopedis | Athens | To January 12

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) has put together a retrospective on Yiannis Psychopedis that focuses on the artist's love of poetry, something that is evident throughout his oeuvre. Engravings, watercolors, oils and portraits shed light on the influence on his art of a range of Greek and non-Greek poets, from Homer, Parmenides, Herodas and Calvo, to Byron, Palamas, Cavafy, Karyotakis, Lorca, Seferis, Elytis, Ritsos, Embirikos and Sachtouris. “Yiannis Psychopedis: Poetical Works” can be viewed daily from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the fourth floor of the National Library through January 12.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org