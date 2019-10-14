Lyubov Popova | Thessaloniki | To March 1

The State Museum of Contemporary Art in Thessaloniki has organized a comprehensive exhibition on Russian avant-garde painter and designer Lyubov Popova, nicknamed the “Amazon” for her fearless spirit of adventure. Showing paintings, collages, prints for textiles and stage models, the exhibition casts light on the breadth and depth of her innovative oeuvre, which ranged in style from cubism to suprematism and constructivism. The museum is the home of the Costakis Collection of what is considered the largest private collection of Soviet avant-garde art and much of the works in the exhibition are from the collection, while others are on loan for the duration of the exhibition. The show is taking place at the museum’s Moni Lazariston (Lazaristes Monastery) premises and opening hours are Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. 6 p.m. and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Moni Lazariston, 21 Kolokotroni, Stavroupoli, tel 2310.650.999