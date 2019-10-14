Tsipras slams ND as he seeks to broaden electoral catchment

Leftist opposition leader Alexis Tsipras went on the offensiveon Monday as he launched a campaign aimed at expanding his party’s electoral catchment, accusing the New Democracy government of reneging on its pre-election promises.



During a visit to Achaia, southwestern Greece, Tsipras accused the conservatives of being part of the political system that brought about the country’s economic demise, while slamming New Democracy for decreasing the 4 percent growth target and for failing to honor pledges for lower primary budget surplus targets, complying, instead, with the 3.5 percent of gross domestic product target agreed with international lenders.



Tsipras, who was unseated as premier in the July 7 election, accused the conservative administration of seeking to support the privileged classes and an elite of party acolytes, while stressing that his SYRIZA party wants to “reach out to ordinary democratic folk in order to become the bedrock of democratic and progressive [ideas] in the country.”