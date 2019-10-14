Greek FM Dendias welcomes EU reaction to Turkey

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Monday welcomed a decision by European Union governments to restrict arms exports to Turkey over its invasion of Syria (although stopping short of an embargo) and to draw up economic sanctions on Ankara over its illegal drilling inside Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone.



“The EU spoke in a consistent and clear voice, a voice that refers to our common European values and international law,” Dendias said after the meeting in Luxembourg in reference to Turkey’s military offensive in northeast Syria, adding that ministers had agreed to limit arms sales to Ankara.



Furthermore, Dendias said, “the EU also spoke clearly on the issue of [Turkey’s] violation of Cyprus’ sovereignty and sovereign rights.”



He said the EU “went a step further than previous times, deciding [to impose] measures against individual and legal entities, which is what the Cypriot side clearly wanted.”



“We are very happy about that,” he said.



The Greek Foreign Minister said international law must be the guiding principle of all states.



“When Turkey violates [international law], there have to be sanctions.”