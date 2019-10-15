NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

State committee to look over 1,661 applications for hospital directors

TAGS: Health

A state health committee is this week to start perusing a total of 1,661 applications that have been submitted for 111 hospital director posts that the Health Ministry aims to fill as part of its bid to overhaul the leadership of state health facilities.

The committee is to short-list the most promising candidates with the final decision falling to Health Minister Vasilis Kikilias.

The initiative is part of a bid by the conservative government to crack down on financial mismanagement and boost efficiency at state hospitals by obliging new directors to sign contracts for performance assessment. 

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 