State committee to look over 1,661 applications for hospital directors

A state health committee is this week to start perusing a total of 1,661 applications that have been submitted for 111 hospital director posts that the Health Ministry aims to fill as part of its bid to overhaul the leadership of state health facilities.

The committee is to short-list the most promising candidates with the final decision falling to Health Minister Vasilis Kikilias.

The initiative is part of a bid by the conservative government to crack down on financial mismanagement and boost efficiency at state hospitals by obliging new directors to sign contracts for performance assessment.