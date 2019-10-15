Heating oil 11 percent cheaper as sales start

Amid particularly warm conditions across the country, the sale of heating oil for this winter begins on Tuesday with prices that are some 11 percent lower than last October.



According to the latest data, the retail price will range between 1.02 and 1.05 euros per liter.



The head of the Panhellenic Federation of Fuel Station Owners and Oil Traders, Giorgos Asmatoglou, estimates that the average rate in Attica will come to 1.04 euros/lt for large quantities.



Meanwhile the government is preparing a new framework for the heating oil subsidy, and is working toward its payment by the end of the year so as to offer immediate support to the households that need it and to prevent the benefit from burdening next year’s budget.