Police in Attica have launched data-driven, area-specific patrols in a pilot program designed to combat a rise in thefts, robberies and burglaries.

The targeted patrols, which began on Monday in the western Athens districts of Peristeri, Aegaleo and Petroupoli, involve members of the crime prevention and suppression team (OPKE) and the motorcycle-riding DIAS squad, Attica police officers and regular foot patrol officers.

Teams rely on Hellenic Police (ELAS) software called Crime View that notifies officers of specific areas that need particular attention or action.

Meanwhile, a decision by authorities to reduce the number of officers available for static guard duty outside buildings that may be targeted has raised the number of OPKE teams available for the new patrol scheme from eight to 16.

An early assessment of the program will be carried out next week.