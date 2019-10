A monk attends a procession in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, on Monday, of an icon of the Panagia Soumela – believed to have been painted in the 4th century by the Apostle Luke – which for centuries reposed in a Greek Orthodox monastery on the Black Sea coast of northeast Turkey. The icon’s procession coincides with the centenary of the genocide of Pontic Greeks in 1919-22. [Intime News]