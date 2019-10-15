The experts’ committee on the social security system recommends the mandatory entry of all labor market newcomers as of January 1, 2021 to the new funded auxiliary social security scheme, Kathimerini has learned.

In the set of proposals likely to be handed to Deputy Minister Notis Mitarakis on Tuesday, the experts also recommend the contribution of 6.5 percent of salary workers’ and freelance professionals’ incomes to the auxiliary fund, and the option of retiring between the ages of 62 and 70.

The reform of the system is necessary and urgent after the Council of State ruled the existing law was unconstitutional.