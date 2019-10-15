Greek PM condemns Turkey’s Syria offensive

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has condemned Turkey’s military incursion in Syria, adding that he expected the European Union to impose further sanctions on Ankara over the invasion as well as over its infringement of Cyprus’ sovereign rights.



“We are calling for an immediate ceasefire,” Mitsotakis said in a late Monday interview on Antenna TV, adding that the EU would make a “dynamic intervention” during Thursday’s summit meeting.



European foreign ministers on Monday upped the ante against Ankara, committing to restricting arms exports to Turkey over its offensive in northern Syria while also heralding sanctions against companies and individuals involved in illegal prospecting for oil and gas in Cyprus’ territorial waters.