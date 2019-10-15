Lesvos protesters said to prevent Spanish charity ship from docking

Protesters on the island of Lesvos, in the eastern Aegean, have reportedly prevented the Open Arms – a humanitarian vessel operated by Spanish NGO Proactive – from docking at the northern harbor of Skala Sykamias, reports said.



The incident took place on Monday as a group of people, believed to be residents of Petra and Molyvos villages, reportedly threw stones at the vessel which currently remains anchored at around 200 meters from the coast.



Greek police officials and members of the EU’s Frontex border agency arrived at the scene.



No more information was made available.