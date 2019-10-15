Ex-PM says he may also go on record about 2015 negotiations with creditors

SYRIZA opposition leader and former prime minister Alexis Tsipras said on Monday that he may be compelled to give his own account of the make-or-break negotiations between his recently elected leftist-led government and European creditors in the first half of 2015 that saw Greece teetering on the brink of expulsion from the eurozone.

“I’ve recently noticed that everyone seems to want to write a book about that period, which must mean that the events and the decisions of that time are truly historic,” Tsipras said in an interview with regional broadcaster Ionian TV on Monday night.

“At some point, perhaps, the main protagonist of what was a very important period in the country’s modern history, me that is, may feel the need to take a position with names and details on the actual events,” he said.

His comments are seen as a response to accounts of the negotiations that have been published since 2015, including by his former finance minister Yanis Varoufakis, whose book “Adults in the Room” was recently made into a film by Paris-based Greek director Costa-Gavras.

Tsipras’ comments also came on the same day that Kathimerini’s Brussels correspondent Eleni Varvitsiotis and Bloomberg’s Viktoria Dendrinou held a presentation in Athens of their detailed account of the negotiations in “The Last Bluff.”