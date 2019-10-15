Two men accused of seven armed robberies arrested in Athens

Police on Tuesday announced the arrest of two suspects believed to be behind at least seven armed robberies carried out in different parts of Attica over the last year-and-a-half.



The suspects, who were arrested in the western Athenian suburb of Haidari earlier this week after allegedly attempting to carry out a robbery at a shopping center in Alimos on the southern coast, have been identified as a 53-year-old Greek man and a 49-year-old Albanian convict who violated the terms of his prison leave and is also wanted on weapons crimes.

According to investigators, the pair are suspected of having successfully carried out at least seven holdups, as well as three botched attempts, on post offices, pharmacies, supermarkets, shopping malls and a bank since April 2018.

They allegedly employed a variety of disguises – from caps and wigs to prosthetic noses – when conducting their heists and always left the scene of the crime on a different stolen motorcycle.

A raid on the Haidari property the two men are suspected of using as a hideout turned up a pistol and a replica of a gun, ammunition, a policeman’s uniform and other paraphernalia that is seen as evidence of their illegal activities.