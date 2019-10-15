Moria migrant camp on Lesvos breaks new record with nearly 14,000 residents

The notoriously overcrowded migrant and refugee processing center on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos broke a new record on Tuesday, when its population reached more than 13,800 people.

This is more than the camp, which was designed to accommodate just 3,000 people, has ever held.

The Moria camp's population has risen steadily over the past few months as a result of an upsurge in arrivals from Turkey, despite efforts to decongest the camp by speeding up the transfer of asylum seekers to the Greek mainland. Between Sunday and Tuesday alone, Lesvos received 271 new arrivals.

According to the state-run Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA), more than 1,000 of the camps current residents are minors traveling without a parent or chaperone. Of them, more than 50 are expected to be transferred to the mainland by the end of next week.