Magic Festival | Athens | October 25-27

Magicians and illusionists from glittery Las Vegas will be displaying their reality-defying skills – including making a helicopter disappear – at the Galatsi Olympic Arena from October 25 to 27. Some of the stellar names on the roster include celebrated illusionist Julius Frack, 29-year-old daredevil Maxim Maurice and hilarious mime Charlie Frye. Shows take place on Friday at 8 p.m., on Saturday at 4 and 8 p.m. and on Sunday at noon and 4 p.m. Tickets start from 5 euros and can be purchased online at www.viva.gr or by phone at 11876. The event is part of the Christmas Theater cultural program hosted by the venue. For more on that, visit christmastheater.gr.

Galatsi Olympic Arena, 137 Veikou, Galatsi, tel 211.770.1700