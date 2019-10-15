Four arrested in connection with violence at Samos facility

Police on the eastern Aegean island of Samos have arrested three suspects, all foreign nationals, in connection with clashes at a migrant facility that left three people injured on Monday.



Three Syrians were on Monday taken to hospital with stab wounds suffered in a fight with a group of Afghans, according to the police.



Police said a fourth suspect, also a foreign national, was arrested in connection with the violence that erupted in the Vathy facility, which holds more than 5,700 migrants and refugees although it was designed for 650 people.



Several tents and housing containers were subsequently destroyed in a fire that broke out outside the facility before spreading inside.