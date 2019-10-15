Greek retailer Jumbo ups dividend payout by 20 pct

Greek retailer Jumbo said on Tuesday it increased its dividend payout by 20 percent for its fiscal year that ended in June and will continue doing so for the next two years.



Jumbo will pay a total dividend of 0.47 euros a share for the 12 months to end-June, up from 0.39 euros in the respective period a year ago.



The retailer, which has 52 stores in Greece and another 27 in Romania, Bulgaria and Cyprus, said net profit came in at 162.9 million euros ($179.27 million), up 7.8 percent year-on-year. [Reuters]