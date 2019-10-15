Greece last in EU in gender equality in 2017, report finds

Scoring just 51.2 points out of 100 against a European Union average of 67.4 points and coming last among the EU-28, Greece is still a long way from bridging the gender equality gap, a report published on Tuesday has found.

The Gender Equality Index 2019, using figures from 2017, put Greece last, behind Hungary, Slovakia and Romania, after finding that it had the biggest gaps between women and men in six core domains: work, money, knowledge, time, power and health.

At the top of the chart, Sweden scored 83.6 points and Denmark 77.5, maintaining their top-two status from 2005.

Greece, along with Italy, had the lowest employment rate for women, at 31 percent, while women in Greece were also found to have poor access to financing.

On the upside, Greece did narrow the gender gap in education, gaining 8.5 points, but failed in the domain of power, where it came second-to-last (ahead of Hungary), with women representing just 20 percent of Parliament.

The report also noted that while other states such as Estonia, Germany, Italy, and Cyprus also scored below the EU average in 2017, they have been narrowing the gender gap at a faster pace than the average. However, Greece and others – including Bulgaria, Croatia and Poland – have shown a very slow pace of convergence.