BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

Sitel to set up Business Service Center in Athens

TAGS: Business

Multinational customer service giant Sitel Group has announced it will set up a Business Service Center in Athens in an investment that upon completion will create 1,000 jobs.

The announcement was made on Monday by Enterprise Greece, citing statements in Paris last week by Pedro Lozano, head of Sitel for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 