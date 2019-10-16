Sitel to set up Business Service Center in Athens
Multinational customer service giant Sitel Group has announced it will set up a Business Service Center in Athens in an investment that upon completion will create 1,000 jobs.
The announcement was made on Monday by Enterprise Greece, citing statements in Paris last week by Pedro Lozano, head of Sitel for Europe, Middle East and Africa.