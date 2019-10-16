Stricter rules for casino payments to funds, staff

The government is tightening the noose around troubled casinos in Greece: The Development Ministry’s omnibus bill currently being debated in Parliament provides for casino companies to pay their debts to the social security funds and their employees with greater consistency.



Article 162 of the bill dictates that casino enterprises will have to pay their social security contributions and dues to employees within 60 days, or face the revocation of their operating permits by the Hellenic Gaming Commission (EEEP).