ATHEX: Benchmark edges higher after mixed day

The Greek bourse had another mixed day on Tuesday, with the market awaiting feedback from Brussels regarding the draft budget Athens has submitted, but in the end all indexes closed in the black thanks to a number of stocks posting firm gains.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 858.16 points, adding 0.27 percent to Monday’s 855.95 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.19 percent to 2,138.12 points and the mid-cap index advanced 0.85 percent.

The banks index grew 0.26 percent, with National earning 0.80 percent and Eurobank climbing 0.34 percent, while Piraeus Bank stayed put and Alpha slipped 0.06 percent. Sarantis collected 2.06 percent, OTE telecom grew 1.84 percent, Fourlis Holdings improved 1.72 percent and Public Power Corporation was up 1.66 percent, as Piraeus Port Authority conceded 1.97 percent.

In total 47 stocks reported gains, 46 sustained losses and 29 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 56.6 million euros, up from Monday’s 36.2 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.94 percent to close at 65.64 points.