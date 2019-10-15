NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Zimianitis chosen as EU prosecutor

IOANNA MANDROU

TAGS: EU, Justice

Dimitris Zimianitis will be Greece's European Union prosecutor after being selected on Tuesday by a 12-member committee.

Zimianitis will serve in the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO), which aims to be up-and-running by next year and is designed to investigate, prosecute and bring to judgment on crimes against the EU budget, such as fraud, corruption or serious cross-border VAT fraud. 

Greece's Supreme Court in March had also recommended Lambros Patsavelas and Ilias Zagoreos as candidates for the post.

