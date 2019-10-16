Greeks appear to be growing more aware of the risks of smoking, according to a study which found that the number of adults who smoke has declined from 40 percent to 27.5 percent in a decade.

Conducted by the American College of Greece’s Public Health Institute and the Hellenic Cancer Society and presented on Tuesday, the survey found that 17.9 percent smoke on a daily basis and 9.6 percent smoke less than seven cigarettes a week.

Age is also an important factor, as regular smokers in the 18-24 age group came to just 7.9 percent, rising to 9.9 percent in the 25-34 group and 26.1 percent among 45-50-year-olds.