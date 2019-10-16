Something really unusual, at least for Greek standards, happened in the town of Trikala, central Greece.



After failing to complete a water utility project by the deadline, municipal authorities announced they will compensate residents and store owners that suffered because of the four-month delay. The decision will spare them from having to pay water bills for those four months.



The example of Trikala shows that the stereotypical plea that the state’s chronic ailments are to blame for problems is simply used as an excuse for our failings.



If we want to see accountability and ensure respect for citizens, all we need to do is reform our political mores. All that is needed is a clear grasp of political responsibility.