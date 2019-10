The Culture Ministry on Tuesday announced the findings of the latest excavations at the wreck of the Mentor, a brig that belonged to Britain’s Lord Elgin and went down off the island of Kythira, south of the Peloponnese, in 1802, carrying at least 17 crates of antiquities from the Acropolis and elsewhere. Ending on September 15, the latest mission uncovered a gold ring and a pair of earrings, pottery shards and an intact cooking vessel, among other finds. [Yiannis Issaris/EPA]