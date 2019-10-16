The government has an extra argument to back the 2020 draft budget submitted on Tuesday to the European Commission, as the January-September 2019 budget data point to a major overrun in the primary surplus.

Budget revenues growth took the primary surplus to 4.4 billion euros, more than three times the 1.4-billion-euro target.

This will not only pave the way for measures in favor of weaker members of society, as Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has announced, but Kathimerini understands it will also lead to a dividend for enterprises, concerning a one-off easing of their income tax due, probably by adjusting the down payment for 2020.