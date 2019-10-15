At Lamda Development’s extraordinary general meeting last week concerning the approval of a 650-million-euro share capital increase, the construction firm launched its mission to forge strategic partnerships for the development of the Elliniko plot in southern Athens.

The Athens-listed company’s chief executive, Odisseas Athanasiou, explained to shareholders that the Elliniko model favors the formation of consortiums for the development of various partial projects: “We want to build a project that will also attract foreign investors,” he said.

Asked about the possibility of the participation of the Constantakopoulos family’s TEMES Group in the development of any of the three hotels (excluding the planned casino), Athanasiou responded that that name along with others including the Andreadis family’s Sani/Ikos Group are national champions and could assist as Lamda’s partners.

The word on the market recently is that AGC, which has acquired the Astir Palace Resort at Vouliagmeni and is developing a hotel on Mykonos, has also approached Lamda with an interest in the hotels planned. Elliniko has also drawn the attention of property development and construction firms interested in various residential projects at the old Athens airport, including the high-rise next to the marina.

