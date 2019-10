The trial of neofascist Golden Dawn party continued Wednesday with the testimony of former MP Ilias Kasidiaris. The former GD spokesman, who currently serves as a member of Athens city council, denounced charges of operating a criminal organization, as being politically motivated. A total of 18 GD officials who were elected in Parliament in 2012 are to testify in court as suspects, including party chief Nikos Michaloliakos. The party failed to enter Parliament in Greece’s last national election.