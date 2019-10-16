Mitsotakis marks 100 days in office with pledge for ‘hard work’

In a tweet marking the first 100 days of his conservative administration, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday vowed to work hard to improve people’s lives.



“In the first 100 days of this administration, we have achieved a great deal. There are difficulties, but we will face them with hard work and we will make use of each day to improve the lives of the Greek people. We still have a lot to do,” he said in the tweet that contained a video featuring the conservatives’ main accomplishments so far.

Mitsotakis was elected prime minister with the center-right New Democracy party on July 7.