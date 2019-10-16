Migrants and refugees transferred to camps after squat raids

Photo: Costas Tsironis/ANA-MPA

Greek police say they detained a total of 34 people in dawn raids on two squats in Athens mostly occupied by refugees and migrants, as part of a crackdown on lawlessness in the area by the new conservative government.

Dozens of officers cleared two sites in the Exarchia neighborhood of the capital.

They were all brought to Attica's Aliens Directorate where they were identified as 19 Palestinians, 12 Syrians, two Iraqis and one Moroccan.

The Moroccan national, who was the only person found in the second squat, was detained on charges with disturbing the peace and possession of ammunition for firearms.

Nineteen of the migrants boarded buses to be transferred to an open camp in Corinth, eight were set free because they are recognized asylum seekers, four were sent to Amygdaleza camp and two were transferred to a camp in Lavrio.