Kelly Finnigan | Around Greece | October 17-20

American soul singer Kelly Finnigan, known as the voice of successful San Francisco band Monophonics, is coming to Greece with his band, the Atonements, for a mini-tour with crowd-pleasing favorites and lesser-known work. Finnigan will perform at Thessaloniki's WE venue on Thursday, Volos's Lab Art on Friday, Gazarte in Athens on Saturday and Giafka in Patra on Sunday. Tickets and details for the shows are available online at www.viva.gr and by calling 11876.

WE, 20 3is Septemvriou, tel 2310.284.700; Lab Art, Zochou & Votsi, tel 2421.403.454; Gazarte, 32-34 Voutadon, Kerameikos, tel 210.346.0347, www.gazarte.gr; Giafka, 90 Kanari, tel 698.294.8611