Balkans Beyond Borders | Athens | October 17-20

Celebrating its 10th anniversary with the theme “E-motions,” the Balkans Beyond Borders festival of short films is taking place at the Greek Film Archive and, apart from screenings, also features workshops, cultural walks, photographic and interactive events and open discussions. The main program comprises 30 entries from the Balkans, but also films from Scotland and other parts of Europe as well. For details, visit www.balkansbeyondborders.eu

Lais, Greek Film Archive, 48 Iera Odos & Megalou Alexandrou, Kerameikos, tel 210.361.2046