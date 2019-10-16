NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

ATM stolen by robbers in Agrinio

TAGS: Crime

Unidentified robbers removed a cash machine from the premises of a hospital in Agrinio, central Greece, on Wednesday before loading it into a getaway vehicle and fleeing the scene.

It was unclear how much cash had been in the ATM.

The getaway car, which police determined had been stolen, was found shortly after the robbery a few kilometers from the scene of the crime.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 