ATM stolen by robbers in Agrinio
Unidentified robbers removed a cash machine from the premises of a hospital in Agrinio, central Greece, on Wednesday before loading it into a getaway vehicle and fleeing the scene.
It was unclear how much cash had been in the ATM.
The getaway car, which police determined had been stolen, was found shortly after the robbery a few kilometers from the scene of the crime.