Firefighters in Xanthi find burnt body

Police in Xanthi, northern Greece, on Wednesday were investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman whose charred body was found on the premises of a derelict factory on Tuesday afternoon.



According to sources, a passer-by alerted the fire service about a fire at the factory and firefighters arrived to find the body in flames.



According to initial evidence, authorities believe the body to be that of a woman, though no further details of her identity were available.



A coroner was expected to determine the cause of death.