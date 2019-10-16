One in three Greeks at risk of poverty in 2018

Greece had the European Union’s third highest rate of people at risk of poverty or social exclusion last year, amounting to 31.8 percent, Eurostat said on Wednesday.



Greece was one of seven EU member-states where over a quarter of the population were at risk of poverty or social exclusion.



Only Bulgaria (32.8 percent) and Romania (32.5 percent) had a higher rate than Greece, while Latvia had a 28.4 percent rate, ahead of Lithuania (28.3 percent), Italy (27.3 percent) and Spain (26.1 percent), according to the EU’s statistics office.



[Xinhua]