Former Golden Dawn spokesman Kasidiaris denies everything

Photo: Pandelis Saitas/ANA-MPA

Ilias Kasidiaris, a prominent former MP and spokesman of the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party, testified on Wednesday in the ongoing trial into GD leaders on suspicion of forming a criminal organization.



Describing the charges against him and the party leadership as "fabricated" and "politically motivated," Kasidiaris said he would not apologize for his and the party’s ideology.



As for Giorgos Roupakias, the self-professed GD member charged with the murder of leftist rapper Pavlos Fyssas in 2013, Kasidiaris claimed that Roupakias did not belong to the party.



He also denied training GD members in the use of weapons and martial arts, claiming that he taught them public speaking.