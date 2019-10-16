NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Schinas on two-day visit to Athens to meet with government

TAGS: Politics

President Prokopis Pavlopoulos welcomed the European Commission's Vice President-designate Margaritis Schinas on Wednesday who is on a two-day visit to the Greek capital.

Schinas will meet with Citizens' Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, Health Minister Vasilis Kikilias, Education Minister Niki Kerameus, Labor Minister Giannis Vroutsis and Culture Minister Lina Mendoni, ahead of the launch of the new European Commission which is likely to take over in December.

“We have a lot of work ahead of us.” he told Pavlopoulos, adding that he is completing talks with the Greek government to secure a smooth transition for the new Commission. 

