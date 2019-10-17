NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Key SYRIZA cadre backs 2015 tactics

TAGS: Politics

Former leftist foreign minister Giorgos Katrougalos on Wednesday defended the SYRIZA government’s tactics in 2015, when Greece came close to a eurozone exit, describing the administration’s effort as “heroic.”

“It was a fight against austerity and neoliberalism,” Katrougalos told Skai TV. “It was a fight for Europe."

“We were right to wage [the battle], and we were right to compromise in July 2015 as on the other side of the scale was the country’s destruction,” he added, referring to the decision by former prime minister Alexis Tsipras to capitulate to foreign creditors and accept a third bailout.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 