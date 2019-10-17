Key SYRIZA cadre backs 2015 tactics

Former leftist foreign minister Giorgos Katrougalos on Wednesday defended the SYRIZA government’s tactics in 2015, when Greece came close to a eurozone exit, describing the administration’s effort as “heroic.”

“It was a fight against austerity and neoliberalism,” Katrougalos told Skai TV. “It was a fight for Europe."



“We were right to wage [the battle], and we were right to compromise in July 2015 as on the other side of the scale was the country’s destruction,” he added, referring to the decision by former prime minister Alexis Tsipras to capitulate to foreign creditors and accept a third bailout.