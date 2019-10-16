ATHEX: Mid-caps steal the show in an otherwise quiet session

Another session of little change for the Greek bourse benchmark ended on Wednesday, with the most notable gains being reserved for mid-caps, such as realty firm REDS, which earned 5.36 percent after the approval of its Cambas development project.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 858.37 points, adding 0.02 percent to Tuesday’s 858.16 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.01 percent to 2,137.95 points while the mid-cap index advanced 1.04 percent.

The banks index eased 0.62 percent, as Eurobank shrank 1.36 percent, Piraeus decreased 1.20 percent and National dropped 0.22 percent. Alpha remained unchanged.

OPAP improved 2.04 percent and Public Power Corporation slumped 2.54 percent.

In total 49 stocks collected gains, 43 endured losses and 27 stayed put.

Turnover amounted to 57.8 million euros, up from Tuesday’s 56.6 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange climbed 0.06 percent to close at 65.68 points.