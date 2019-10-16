Public Power Corporation (PPC) has just launched its double-play offerings to domestic and professional customers, penetrating the natural gas market for their first time.

It is offering eight packages, aiming to offset its losses in the electricity market, following the pattern set by the former monopolies in Europe and with a strategic advantage from the wide range of customers from its power clientele.

The rates of all packages are based on the starting prices of the quarterly auctions of the Public Gas Corporation and the exchange rate of the euro against the dollar.