‘Greece remains a pillar of stability,’ PM says in Brussels

“Greece remains a pillar of stability in an incredibly destabilized region,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday as he headed into a meeting of the European People’s Party in Brussels.

“We are here to reiterate our commitment to regional stability,” the center-right leader, who is also in the Belgian capital for a two-day European Union summit, said.

Commenting on his first trip to Brussels as Greece’s new prime minister, Mitsotakis said that his center-right party’s win was a victory over populism and a “victory for democracy in Europe.” New Democracy, he added, “managed to eliminate the far-right and Golden Dawn from Greek Parliament.”

He said his government’s first propriety is to restore growth in the sluggish Greek economy, attract investments and “ensure that the country has broken out of the vicious cycle that kept us back for more than a decade.”

Mitsotakis is later due to attend the EU leaders summit, where he is expected to broach the subject of more burden-sharing among member-states amid a fresh rise in migrant and refugee arrivals from Turkey.