The Athens Singers | Athens | October 18

The Athens Singers choral ensemble will be performing a concert of 20th century English church music, including works by Benjamin Britten, Edward Elgar and Charles Wood, under musical director Roger Tilley at St Paul’s Anglican Church in Athens on Friday, October 18. The ensemble will be accompanied by Steven Atherton on the organ and tenor Stamatis Pakakis. For tickets, which cost 10 euros, call 6945.777.214 or 6938.325.088. The concert starts at 8.30 p.m.



St Paul’s Anglican Church, 27 Filellinon, Syntagma, tel 210.721.4906