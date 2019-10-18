WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
George Kontrafouris Trio | Athens | October 18

TAGS: Music, Visual Arts

The Basil and Elise Goulandris Foundation will launch a series of jazz concerts on the premises of its recently opened modern art museum in Pangrati on October 18 with a tribute to the great Thelonious Monk by the George Kontrafouris Trio. If you haven’t seen the museum’s impressive collection yet – featuring works by Picasso, Renoir, Matisse, Van Gogh and Monet, as well as many prominent Greek artists – this is a great opportunity as the venue stays open until 10 p.m. on Fridays, and what better than to wrap up your visit with the music of the iconoclastic jazz composer as interpreted by the internationally acclaimed trio. Tickets cost 20 euros or 16 euros for B&E members and are available at viva.gr. The concert starts at 8.30 p.m.

Basil & Elise Goulandris Foundation, 13 Eratosthenous, Pangrati, tel 210.725.2895, goulandris.gr

