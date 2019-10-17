Turkey laments security breach at Thessaloniki Consulate

Turkey's Foreign Ministry on Thursday called on Greek authorities to bring to justice the suspects who barged into the outside grounds of the Turkish Consulate in the northern port city of Thessaloniki on Thursday morning to protest against the country's incursion into Syria.

“Our expectations from the Greek authorities are to prevent such and similar attempts at their source, to take meticulous measures to protect our missions and their staff, and in any case, ensure that the perpetrators face justice and receive the punishment they deserve,” the ministry's spokesperson Hami Aksoy said in a statement.



The protesters entered the courtyard of the building, which is also the former house of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, and unfurled a banner before being detained by guards and police. No injuries were reported.



Police said they have detained 12 people over the incident.

A Greek anarchist group claimed responsibility for the incident and posted a video of the protest online.



The Hellenic Police (ELAS) last week issued orders to increase patrols near Turkish and American potential targets across the country amid concerns of reactions to Ankara’s military operations.