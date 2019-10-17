Authorities investigate Amygdaleza migrant camp fire

An investigation was under way on Thursday to determine the cause of a fire that broke out at a detention center for undocumented migrants in Amygdaleza, north of Athens, causing no injuries but resulting in the destruction of two container homes.



According to the fire service, the blaze started in one of the containers, which was not inhabited, and spread to an adjacent one where minors had been living.



A contingent of 11 firefighters and five engines was dispatched to the scene and managed to douse the blaze before it could spread further and cause any injuries.