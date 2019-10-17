Dromeus Capital to land Deloitte asset in Maroussi

Fund manager Dromeus Capital is just a step away from completing a deal for the acquisition of a modern office building in Maroussi, northern Athens, through its Greco Fund arm.



The Deloitte-owned building on Fragoklissias Street previously housed the first Village Roadshow multiplex in Greece.



Sources say the final price will be around 20 million euros, while in the context of the agreement to be signed in the coming days, Deloitte will remain the main occupant of the 9,500-square meter building at least until 2030.



Greco Fund’s estimated annual returns are estimated at around 9.5-10 percent.



Kathimerini understands that Greco Fund will follow up the acquisition of the Deloitte asset in Maroussi with bids for the former Lambrakis Press headquarters on Michalakopoulou Street in central Athens and the former Odeon Starcity multiplex on Syngrou Avenue.